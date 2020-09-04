GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila River Arena has been named as a voting center for the upcoming 2020 elections.

The arena in Glendale is the latest stadium designated to receive voters during the general election.

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum to be voting site in November It'll be set up so that people can be safe and socially distanced while practicing their voting rights.

The announcement came Friday from the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Glendale who partnered with the Maricopa County Elections Department to provide voting access during the pandemic.

The venue will serve as both a Vote Center and an early ballot drop off location for voters. The location will be open from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. Free parking will be provided.

"The Coyotes are proud to partner with the City of Glendale and the Maricopa County Elections Department to make Gila River Arena available as a voting center for the Presidential Election," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez.

Voters can expect physical distancing and safety protocols in alignment with CDC guidelines in collaboration with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.