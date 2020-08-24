PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator who represented Arizona until last year, announced Monday that he, like several other former Republican lawmakers, is supporting Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden.
“I’ve always felt that my conservative beliefs and values were best expressed in the Republican Party,” Flake said on Facebook Monday morning. “After the turmoil of the past four years, we need a president who unifies rather than divides.”
In a live video, he talked about his reasons for “putting country over party.”
“Governing is hard. Democracy is hard. Decency shouldn’t be that hard, but apparently, it is,” Flake said. “You know what is easy? Name-calling. Demagoguery. The politics of vengeance is easy. Dehumanization requires very little talent.”
Saying he is “gravely concerned about the conduct and behavior of our current president,” Flake cited the president’s assertion that the only way he would lose the 2020 election if it were rigged.
“What kind of American leader undermines confidence in the elections in his own country as part of his strategy to hold power?” Flake asked. “It’s not enough just to register our disapproval of the president. We need to elect someone else in his place. … We need a president who prefers teamwork to tribalism. … If we have learned anything over the past four years, it is that character matters. Decency matters. Civility never goes out of style.”
Jeff Flake tells GOP not to support Trump in 2020: It's 'time to risk your careers in favor of your principles'
Flake, who served with Biden in Congress, said he has never voted for a Democrat for president. He also said he anticipates disagreeing with Biden on “many policies” in the future.
“That’s OK. The steadiness of leadership and the health and survival of our democracy, those things far supersede any policy issues on which we might disagree,” he said. “With Joe Biden as president, we will be able to preserve the civic space wherein Republican and Democrats and can go back to merely disagreeing about issues of policy without fear of revenge or reprisal.”
Flake, who has tangled very publicly with the president, said it's because of his conservatism and his belief in the Constitution and the separation of power that led him to endorse Biden.
"America's best days are ahead," he said in closing.