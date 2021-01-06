PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump issued a video statement on Twitter shortly after President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation in response to Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol building.
"I know your pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side," President Trump said. "But you have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order and we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt."
President Trump's video is in response to President-elect Biden who addressed the nation around 2:15 p.m. and called on President Trump to demand the protesters leave the capitol.
This afternoon supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
PHOTOS: Protesters swarm U.S. Capitol, breach building
Chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as thousands of President Trump supporters charged the complex and breached the building. The chaos halted the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
The deliberations inside were still in their early stages when they were overcome by raucous demonstrations outside, as protesters who clashed with police entered the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags. They abruptly interrupted the proceedings in an out-of-control scene that featured eerie official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks.
