PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There has been quite a bit of speculation on whether voters should have used Sharpies to cast their ballots in Maricopa County.
Social media posts being circulated in the Phoenix area are saying that if anyone used a Sharpie to fill out their ballot, their votes could be tossed.
To set the record straight, Arizona's Family spoke to Erika Flores, spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department.
Flores said voters can use one of three types of writing utensils to cast their ballots:
- Black pen
- Blue pen
- Sharpie
You read that correctly. Sharpies are allowed. That's because the new tabulation equipment counts votes in a such a way that bleed-throughs are not a problem.
Not only are Sharpies accepted when filling out a ballot in Maricopa County, they are preferred. That's because Sharpies have the fastest drying ink.
The one color you do need to worry about is red ink. The tabulation equipment can't read red ink.
Did you know we use Sharpies in the Vote Centers so the ink doesn’t smudge as ballots are counted onsite? New offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won’t impact your vote! Find a location before the polls close at 7 p.m. today at https://t.co/8YEmXbWyRL. pic.twitter.com/KKG2O8rQhf— Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 3, 2020