President Donald Trump (L) and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Julio Cortez/Patrick Semansky/AP)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona's electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over seven decades, but not this year in early returns as President Donald Trump trailed his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Biden held a five point lead over President Trump in Arizona. In Maricopa County, Biden held a eight point lead. 

Former astronaut Mark Kelly meanwhile opened a wide lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in his push to become Arizona's second Democratic senator.

