PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona's electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over seven decades, but not this year in early returns as President Donald Trump trailed his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Biden held a five point lead over President Trump in Arizona. In Maricopa County, Biden held a eight point lead.

Senate candidate Mark Kelly opens big lead against Martha McSally Kelly and McSally have been immersed in a hotly contested race for a U.S. Senate seat.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly meanwhile opened a wide lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in his push to become Arizona's second Democratic senator.

A possible Kelly victory over Republican Sen. Martha McSally could prove crucial in determining which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.