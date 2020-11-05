PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A demonstration Wednesday night at the doorstep of the Maricopa County Elections headquarters raised questions about when exercising first amendment rights crosses the line into intimidation.
In the days leading to election night, there were concerns across the country about voter intimidation, but Tammy Patrick with the non-partisan group Democracy Fund says intimidation can be directed at election workers.
"Anyone going about their daily business has the right to feel safe and secure," says Patrick.
Patrick says demonstrations can cause a problem if they slow down or stop the ballot counting. She is a former Maricopa County Elections employee and recalls 2012 protests held in the same parking lot outside the headquarters.
"There were times where the noise was so loud outside that that actually impeded some of the work being done," says Patrick. "In that regard it's a challenge, and we need to make sure the work can continue."
"Intimidating a county election officer is a class five felony," says election law attorney Tom Ryan. He points to an Arizona statute protecting election workers from "interference." He says interference can mean a lot of things.
"It could be threatening them, it could be yelling at them, it could be confronting them with weapons even if you don't point them at them," says Ryan. "It's really in the mind of the election officer."
Bottom line, Ryan says it's up to the election officer to speak up if they are no longer able to carry out their job or they feel threatened.