PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ballot counting continued through early Wednesday morning in Maricopa County.

As of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Maricopa County Election officials say ballots cast in person at all 175 polling locations in Arizona's largest county have been counted. More than 167,000 Maricopa County voters reportedly cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

Two hundred fifty thousand early ballots are still left to be counted as well as any ballots that were dropped off on Election Day. These ballots will be counted on Wednesday. The first set of results from those ballots are expected to be released at 7 p.m on Wednesday.

Summary of what happens with Arizona results now:-tonight they will finish counting the 167k total in-person votes from today-tomorrow they will count 250k early ballots on site plus the early ballots dropped off today-after tonight, next data dump Wednesday 7 PM #azfamily — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) November 4, 2020

After the last ballot count, Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump 50% to 48%, with 88% of precincts reporting. In Arizona's contentious Senate race, Mark Kelly led over Martha McSally 53% to 47%, with 86% of precincts reporting.