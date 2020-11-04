PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Election officials released more vote totals Wednesday at 7 p.m. Joe Biden's lead over Pres. Trump shrunk by 13,644 votes. Biden currently leads in Arizona by 79,000 votes.

There are about 500,000 remaining ballots to be counted in Arizona.

Uncounted Ballots:

Maricopa County: 355,334

Pima County: 46,000

Yuma County: 18,000

Coconino County: 13,000

La Paz County: 11,000

Maricopa County Election officials say all of the ballots cast in person on Election Day at their voting centers have been counted. More than 167,000 Maricopa County voters cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

Maricopa elections officials say there are about 338,000 early ballots left to count plus 17,334 provisional ballots to process. Workers still need to verify 6,357 early ballots, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. County officials said it updated the count numbers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and another update is expected after 11 p.m.

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

Fontes said the county won't have official results for several days yet. "But we will have solid results when we do get them," he said.

According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to certify their election results. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30.

After the last ballot count, Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump 51% to 48%, with 89% of precincts reporting. In Arizona's contentious Senate race, Mark Kelly led over Martha McSally 52% to 48%, with 89% of precincts reporting.