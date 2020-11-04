► Watch 3TV live right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been two days since Election Day and Arizona still has about 430,000 ballots to count statewide. Election officials say many of those are mail-in ballots or ballots that were dropped off at a voting center or in a drop box on Election Day.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes tweeted early Thursday morning that nearly 1.8 million ballots were cast. That's an unofficial number at this point. He also said there were about 275,000 ballots remaining to be counted plus provisional ballots. He expected to release new numbers at about 7 p.m.

The latest numbers showed President Donald Trump closing Joe Biden's lead in Arizona, and leads in a couple of other races changed.

Latest unofficial numbers reported by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office

President

President Donald trump (R) -- 1,400,951 (48.14%)

Joe Biden (D) -- 1,469,341 (50.49%)

While The Associated Press projected Wednesday morning that Joe Biden will win Arizona's 11 electoral votes, CBS News has not called the race.

U.S. Senate

Martha McSally (R) -- 1,382,565 (47.89%)

Mark Kelly (D) -- 1,504,460 (52.11%)

U.S. House - District 6 (lead changed)

David Schweikert (R) -- 185,508 (50.88%)

Hiral Tipirneni (D) -- 179,081 (49.12%)

Maricopa County Attorney from Maricopa County Recorder's Office (lead changed)

Allister Adel -- 821,845 (50%)

Julie Gunnigle -- 817,659 (50%)

Numbers from Wednesday

When Maricopa County Election officials released more vote totals Wednesday evening, Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump shrunk by 13,644 votes.

Uncounted Ballots:

Maricopa County: 275,000 + provisionals

Pima County: 46,000

Yuma County: 18,000

Coconino County: 13,000

La Paz County: 11,000

Maricopa County Election officials say all of the ballots cast in person on Election Day at their voting centers have been counted. More than 167,000 Maricopa County voters cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

Maricopa elections officials said Wednesday that there are about 338,000 early ballots left to count plus 17,334 provisional ballots to process. Workers still need to verify 6,357 early ballots, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. County officials said it updated the count numbers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and another update is expected after 11 p.m.

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

Fontes said the county won't have official results for several days yet. "But we will have solid results when we do get them," he said.

According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to certify their election results. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30.

Summary of what happens with Arizona results now:-tonight they will finish counting the 167k total in-person votes from today-tomorrow they will count 250k early ballots on site plus the early ballots dropped off today-after tonight, next data dump Wednesday 7 PM #azfamily — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) November 4, 2020

After the last ballot update, Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump in Arizona 50.49% to 48.14%. In Arizona's contentious Senate race, Mark Kelly led over Martha McSally 52.11% to 47.89%.