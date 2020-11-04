PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been two days since Election Day and Arizona still has about 430,000 ballots to count statewide. Election officials say many of those are mail-in ballots or ballots that were dropped off at a voting center or in a drop box on Election Day. The race is still too close to call as of Thursday night.

As of Thursday evening, Maricopa County election officials say that 1,868,141 million ballots were cast. That's an unofficial number at this point. There are about 204,000 early ballots left to process and tabulate, about 16,000 provisional ballots, and 5,600 early ballots left to verify.

The new numbers released at 7 p.m. came from nearly 74 thousand votes counted. Another ballot release is expected Friday at 9 a.m. with another 50-60 thousand tallied votes expected to be released.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes thinks around that time Friday morning we should know mathematically who the winner is.

The latest numbers showed President Donald Trump closing Joe Biden's lead in Arizona, and leads in a couple of other races changed.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who works closely with County Election officials said the presidential race when it comes to Arizona’s impact, is still too close to call tonight.

And this is assuming there are no disruptions says Hobbs.

“If you listen to what the protesters say they want, they want for the votes to be counted and that’s exactly what’s happening, so why are you trying to distract from that happening?” said Secretary Hobbs.

She also added that when it comes to voting trends, this year many Democrats went outside the normal voting behavior and voted early, so it could go either way.

Latest unofficial numbers reported by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office

President

President Donald trump (R) -- 1,482,062 (48.54%)

Joe Biden (D) -- 1,528,319 (50.06%)

While The Associated Press projected Wednesday morning that Joe Biden will win Arizona's 11 electoral votes, CBS News has not called the race.

U.S. Senate

Martha McSally (R) -- 1,462,532 (48.30%)

Mark Kelly (D) -- 1,565,506 (51.70%)

U.S. House - District 6 (lead changed)

David Schweikert (R) -- 195,066 (51.36%)

Hiral Tipirneni (D) -- 184,728 (48.64%)

Maricopa County Attorney from Maricopa County Recorder's Office (lead changed)

Allister Adel -- 861,609 (50%)

Julie Gunnigle -- 845,083 (50%)

Numbers from Thursday

Maricopa County Election officials latest ballot numbers released Thursday night showed Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump shrunk to 46,257 votes.

Numbers from Wednesday

When Maricopa County Election officials released more vote totals Wednesday evening, Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump shrunk by 13,644 votes.

Uncounted Ballots:

Maricopa County: 204,000 + provisionals

Pima County: 27,000 + 18K provisionals

Yuma County: 18,000

Coconino County: 13,000

La Paz County: 11,000

Maricopa County Election officials say all of the ballots cast in person on Election Day at their voting centers have been counted. More than 167,000 Maricopa County voters cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

Maricopa elections officials said Wednesday that there are about 338,000 early ballots left to count plus 17,334 provisional ballots to process. Workers still need to verify 6,357 early ballots, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. County officials said it updated the count numbers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and another update is expected after 11 p.m.

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

Fontes said the county won't have official results for several days yet. "But we will have solid results when we do get them," he said.

According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to certify their election results. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30.