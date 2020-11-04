PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been three days since Election Day, and Arizona still has about 238,349 ballots to count statewide. Election officials say many of those are mail-in ballots or ballots that were dropped off at a voting center or in a drop box on Election Day. The race is still too close to call as of Friday morning.

Maricopa County election officials tweeted Friday morning that 1.9 million ballots have been counted. That's an unofficial number at this point. About 138,000 early ballots are left to process and tabulate. The breakdown of ballots needing signature verification and provisional ballots was not immediately available Friday morning.

The new numbers released at 9 a.m. came from about 60,000 Maricopa County ballots and tabulations from Santa Cruz County. The next information release from Maricopa County is expected at 7 p.m. Friday.

Analysis

The latest numbers show President Donald Trump continuing to close the gap to Joe Biden's lead in Arizona. As Friday morning, Biden was leading by 43,779 in Arizona, which means Trump narrowed the Democrat's lead by almost 2,500 votes. A total of 68,134 ballots, most of them from Maricopa County, were added to the statewide tally.

New votes for Trump: 35,306

New votes for Biden: 32,828

Too close to call

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who works closely with County Election officials, said the presidential race is still too close to call when it comes to Arizona's impact. And this is assuming there are no disruptions, says Hobbs.

"If you listen to what the protesters say they want, they want for the votes to be counted, and that's exactly what's happening, so why are you trying to distract from that happening?" said Secretary Hobbs.

She also added that when it comes to voting trends, this year many Democrats went outside the normal voting behavior and voted early, so it could go either way.

Latest unofficial numbers reported by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office (9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6)

President

President Donald Trump (R) -- 1,517,368 (48.58%)

Joe Biden (D) -- 1,561,147 (49.99%)

While The Associated Press projected Wednesday morning that Joe Biden will win Arizona's 11 electoral votes, CBS News has not called the race.

U.S. Senate

Martha McSally (R) -- 1,497,199 (48.34%)

Mark Kelly (D) -- 1,599,732 (51.66%)

U.S. House - District 6

David Schweikert (R) -- 200,490 (51.53%)

Hiral Tipirneni (D) -- 188,548 (48.47%)

Maricopa County Attorney from Maricopa County Recorder's Office

Allister Adel -- 890,855 (51%)

Julie Gunnigle -- 870,244 (49%)

Uncounted Ballots*: (updated 10:30 a.m. Friday)

Counties are ordered by population size.

Maricopa County: 137,000

Pima County: 25,700

Pinal County: 33,800

Yavapai County: 1875

Yuma County: 3,855

Mohave County: 6,503

Coconino County: 1,857

Cochise County: 9,206

Navajo County:7,839

Apache County: 9,400

Gila County:

Santa Cruz County: 1,309

Graham County:

La Paz County:

Greenlee County: 5

*If a county is blank, the remaining number of uncounted ballots has either not yet been reported or updated.

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

Fontes said the county won't have official results for several days yet. "But we will have solid results when we do get them," he said.

Important dates ahead

According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to certify their election results. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30. On Dec. 14, electors throughout the country will cast their votes in their respective states. On Jan.6, 2021, Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes and declare the results. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.