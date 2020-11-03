PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ballot counting continued all day Wednesday in Maricopa County and throughout Arizona.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Maricopa County Election officials say ballots cast in person on Election Day at all 175 polling locations in Arizona's largest county have been counted. More than 167,000 Maricopa County voters reportedly cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

However, according to the Secretary of State's office, there are roughly 600,000 ballots that have yet to be counted across the state.

"These things take time," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday night. "We want to get them done right -- not fast... We had probably a couple hundred thousand ballots show up from our early voters [Tuesday]. We've got to signature verify those, process all of those, and then tabulate them. That's gonna take a little time."

About 250,000 early ballots had not been counted as of Wednesday morning. These ballots are being counted throughout the day on Wednesday. The first set of results from those ballots are expected to be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fontes said the county won't have official results for several days yet. "But we will have solid results when we do get them," he said.

According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to certify their election results. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30.

After the last ballot count, Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump 51% to 48%, with 99% of precincts reporting. In Arizona's contentious Senate race, Mark Kelly led over Martha McSally 53% to 47%, with 99% of precincts reporting.