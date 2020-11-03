More numbers were released late Tuesday night as workers with Maricopa County count ballots.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a long evening of ballot counting on election night, updates for results in Maricopa County won't resume until Wednesday.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Maricopa County Election officials say 75 of 175 polling locations in Arizona's largest county have been counted. More than 167,000 voters reportedly cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.

Two hundred fifty thousand early ballots are still left to be counted. These ballots will be counted on Wednesday. The results from those ballots will be released at 7 p.m.

After the last ballot count, Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump 52% to 46%, with 97% of precincts reporting. In Arizona's contentious Senate race, Mark Kelly led over Martha McSally 53% to 47%, with 97% of precincts reporting.

