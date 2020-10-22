PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Elections officials and AARP are trying to ensure voters in long term care facilities get the help they need to participate in the upcoming election.
"It's so important that we get the message out that if you are in a long-term care facility, you have every right to vote," said Dana Kennedy with AARP Arizona.
There are 149 skilled nursing facilities and over 2200 assisted living facilities in Arizona, according to AARP. It's unclear how many people living in these facilities are registered voters.
"The number one recommendation we have made all year and item number one in the FAQ is to request your ballot by mail," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, referring to people living in assisted living.
But time is running out. Voters have until 5 p.m. on October 23rd to request a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots can be sent to a care facility.
If a person can't fill out a ballot themselves, the law allows a person of the voter's choice to help fill it out. That person then has to sign an affidavit on the return envelope, indicating that the voter got help.
There are more restrictions on who can return the ballot to a voting center or mail it off. Caregivers, family members, household members, or elections officials are the only people who can do that.
People can also request a Special Election Board, which is a bipartisan team that will deliver a ballot in person and help someone vote. A Special Election Board can be requested with a call to the county recorder.
"Everyone is entitled to vote with the assistance of their choice. We need to make sure they have access to that," said State Representative Jennifer Longdon.
More election information can be found at Arizona.vote.