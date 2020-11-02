PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Elections Department has implemented safety measures for the voting centers, both for public health and security purposes.

"We can see that voters are really excited for this election so we do expect a lot of voters to show up to vote in person on Election Day as well," said Erika Flores, the Deputy Director of Communications for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Election Authority]

Flores says all voting centers are large enough to allow for physical distancing and all poll workers will be wearing face shields, masks, and gloves. They will also be handing out gloves and masks to voters who did not bring their own.

10 tips for voting safely in person through Election Day Despite the record turnout for early voting in many states, millions of American have yet to exercise their cherished right to cast a ballot.

"The vote centers will be disinfected throughout the day as well as the pens after each use," Flores said, adding that they've worked closely with public health officials.

Tensions are high this election season and security measures are also in place. "Here in Maricopa County we have not received any credible threats yet but we are prepared. We have trained all poll workers on customer service, that includes de-escalation techniques," Flores explained. "Maybe the voters or public aren't aware of all of the laws that are involved in the election so there are laws that need to be followed. For the majority of people, that is what they just need to be told of what these rules are and if the poll workers need any additional help, they do call a hotline that comes straight to our elections department. We have a command center where we have staff that's watching all of the activity that's going on at every vote center and they are in constant communication with poll workers as well."

Flores says they also have troubleshooters who are nearby the voting centers who can be called to continue the conversation with anyone who is having issues.

"If more help is needed, if there's an issue that hasn't been de-escalated yet, then that's where we communicate with our MCSO deputies that are in plain clothes that are not at any of the vote center locations--they're just nearby and we're able to call them over so they can come over in an unmarked vehicle, in plain clothes and they can have a conversation with them as well," Flores said.

If you're heading to vote in-person, Flores suggests planning ahead by knowing which polling location to go to and checking the wait time online.