PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you signed up for an early or mail-in ballot for the 2020 election, but chose to vote in person, your ballot will show up as 'canceled' when you try to track it online.

According to Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, the 'canceled' status just means that your mail-in ballot was canceled so that your in-person ballot can be counted. People who chose to vote in-person cannot track their ballots. Their voter status was validated when they checked in with their ID. Ballots themselves do not contain identifying information. Tracking for mail-in ballots comes from the envelope that voters must sign.

"Voters who received an early ballot in the mail but chose to instead vote in-person will see their early ballot status as 'Canceled' on their Ballot-by-Mail/Early Ballot Status update. This is because the early ballot is canceled so the ballot cast-in person can be counted," Hobbs said in a tweet.

Hobbs went on to say in her Twitter thread that the 'Canceled' status doesn't mean their votes weren't counted and to clarify about provisional ballots.

"Seeing a 'Canceled' early ballot status does not mean the in-person ballot you cast was not counted. If you voted a provisional ballot, your ballot will be counted once the county confirms your registration status and that you did not cast another ballot," Hobbs said.

Sharpies will not invalidate your ballot, Maricopa County officials say Social media posts being circulated in the Phoenix area are saying that if anyone used a Sharpie to fill out their ballot, their votes could be tossed. It's not true.

Secretary of State Hobbs also mentioned that voting with a Sharpie does not mean your vote was canceled. As long as the registered voter used blue or black ink on the ballot, the vote counts.