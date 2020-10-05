Voter registrations surge in Maricopa County

*EDITORS NOTE: This story was published prior to the voter registration deadline extension to Oct. 23 5 p.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Voter registrations in Maricopa County surged Monday.

"Typically on the voter registration deadline of any major election we do see a huge turnout of voter registration forms come in," said Diana Solorio, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

By 7 p.m. Monday afternoon, Maricopa County elections officials had received 27,979 voter registrations.

Everything you need to know for Election Day 2020 Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona.

It comes amid a busy year. Since Jan. 1, Maricopa County has had more than 250,000 voter registration submissions.

"We did see historic participation in the August primary election, and we expect to see the same for the November 3, general [election]," Solorio said.

"It was like 5 minutes online, maybe even less than that. I just have to pull out my ID, type in the number, enter basic info, my name, address, and boom, I was registered," said 18-year-old David Krieger. "As I was nearing the age of 18, I started making this list of things I would be legally able to do when I'm 18, and voting was on that list at number one and I was like that's so cool! I get to vote! It's really top priority."

2:17 18-year-olds in Phoenix excited about registering to vote Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona and a couple of 18-year-olds describe their excitement signing up to vote.

Krieger said he also saw a push on social media to get younger voters to register.

"Most of the people I talk to just--they're excited to do it. They're registering. That motivation for it being the first time to vote, it's exciting, it's new," Krieger said.

"I have pretty good expectations of younger voters going out there to the polls or doing mail-in ballots. I think we have a great opportunity to increase the percentage of young adults who can vote, which is amazing," said 18-year-old Sara Kandel.

Kandel registered to vote in January when she was still 17 after a teacher told her she didn't have to wait. Now, she's proud to carry around her voter ID card.

"I keep it handy dandy in my wallet. If anybody has to ask me if I've registered to vote, I pull her out, show everybody and I'm like, 'look at this card guys, you'll want one of these cards too.' I hold it with pride," Kandel said.

Kandel said it's important for her--and everyone--to vote, regardless of political party.

"The reason that I feel it's very, very important is that it's kind of a way for me to express my first amendment rights as a US citizen. It's a freedom of speech," Kandel said. "I think it's hard to ignore what's going on in this world and I think that a part of being a voice, a part of helping communities that need support, is to vote."

If a voter has moved to Arizona from out of state and doesn't yet have an Arizona driver's license, they need to submit a physical form, which can be dropped off in person at an election center or sent in.

2:06 Organizations make last-minute effort to sign up voters for November election Monday was the last day to sign up to vote and organizations around Arizona were hard at work signing up people to vote.

"It was super easy," said Greg Jusino who submitted his registration form at the election center in Downtown Phoenix. "I just had to print out the voter registration form and then attach some form of ID with it. So I gave my birth certificate with it."

If you have an Arizona driver's license you also have the option of registering to vote online. The deadline is still 11:59 p.m., but you can fill the form out at servicearizona.com.

The deadline also applies to younger voters who are turning 18 between now and Nov. 3.