Voter registrations surge in Maricopa County as deadline looms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Voter registrations in Maricopa County surged Monday as the deadline to register drew near.

"Typically on the voter registration deadline of any major election we do see a huge turnout of voter registration forms come in," said Diana Solorio, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

By 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, Maricopa County elections officials had received 19,779 voter registrations.

It comes amid a busy year. Since January 1, Maricopa County has had more than 250,000 voter registration submissions.

"We did see historic participation in the August primary election, and we expect to see the same for the November 3, general [election]," Solorio said.

Arizonans have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to submit their voter registration form.

If a voter has moved to Arizona from out of state and doesn't yet have an Arizona driver's license, they need to submit a physical form, which can be dropped off in person at an election center or sent in with a postmark of October 5, or before.

"It was super easy," said Greg Jusino who submitted his registration form at the election center in Downtown Phoenix. "I just had to print out the voter registration form and then attach some form of ID with it. So I gave my birth certificate with it."

If you have an Arizona driver's license you also have the option of registering to vote online. The deadline is still 11:59 p.m., but you can fill the form out at servicearizona.com.

The deadline also applies to younger voters who are turning 18 between now and November 3.