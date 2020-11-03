PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is warning voters about robocalls on Election Day.

She tweeted the warning Tuesday morning, along with a link where Arizonans can report election-related incidents to the state.

CNN reported that people across the country reported receiving the robocalls telling them to "stay home."

According to CNN, the FBI said Tuesday it was "aware of reports" of the robocalls but that a statement earlier in the day from a senior official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency that the FBI was investigating the calls was not accurate.

Hobbs said that county election officials received reports that some Arizonans have received a similar robocall. Hobbs' office didn't have specifics on voter wait times at polling places, but aerials from Arizona's Family's chopper showed long lines at some voting centers.

If you have received an election-related robocall or any other election issues, report them to azsos.gov/IncidentForm. You can also report issues to the Arizona Attorney General's Office at azag.gov/complaints/election.

