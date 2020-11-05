PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Elections Department is providing live video feeds from inside the department so the public can watch the election process in real-time.

The department has live feeds from the signature verification rooms, early ballot processing rooms, and the ballot tabulation center.

The feeds are available at this link. As of Thursday morning, Maricopa County still had an estimated 420,596 ballots left to count.

The Arizona Secretary of State's website reminds Arizonans, "Elections don’t end on Election Day. It takes time to ensure all eligible votes are counted."

"SharpieGate" and protests

On Wednesday night, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Elections Department, claiming some ballots haven't been properly counted. The claims stemmed from theories going around social media that Sharpies used on ballots make them invalid. Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have been adamant that this is not true.

"IMPORTANT: If you voted a regular ballot in-person, your ballot will be counted, no matter what kind of pen you used (even a Sharpie)!," Hobbs tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Another group of people gathered at Phoenix City Hall Thursday morning for the same kind of rally, demanding that all votes be counted properly. So far, there has been no indication that votes are not being counted or that anything improper has happened at the Elections Department.

The protests prompted officials to put up fencing outside the building to keep workers safe. The fencing allows for a "free speech zone."

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement on the protests from Wednesday night:

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was present prior to and throughout last night’s protest at the County Elections Office to ensure the safety of the staff and security of the facility. We are committed to the safety of our community and the protected process of democracy. Our efforts will continue and expand to appropriately meet the capacity and dynamics of these potential engagements. Peaceful activities will be respected and protected. Acts of violence, threatening behaviors or criminal damage of property will not be tolerated. We are unwavering in our efforts to promote public safety."