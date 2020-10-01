You are the owner of this article.
Maricopa Community Colleges holding virtual voter education event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Community College District is hosting a non-partisan event to educate students, staff, faculty and community members about the importance of voting in both national and local elections.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will be some of the speakers at the event. The event will help break down everything on the ballot from the different offices to all the propositions.

"We want you to come and understand what each of the issues are what each of the positions are and then make a determination about what your going to do on your ballot," said Dr. Felicia Ganther, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

The virtual event is free and open to the public will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

