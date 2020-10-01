Maricopa Community Colleges holding virtual voter education event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Community College District is hosting a non-partisan event to educate students, staff, faculty and community members about the importance of voting in both national and local elections.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will be some of the speakers at the event. The event will help break down everything on the ballot from the different offices to all the propositions.

Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona.

"We want you to come and understand what each of the issues are what each of the positions are and then make a determination about what your going to do on your ballot," said Dr. Felicia Ganther, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

The virtual event is free and open to the public will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.