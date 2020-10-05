Last day to register to vote in AZ; Check to see if you are registered

STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.
Q: How do I register to vote?
- Deadline: The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 5.
- Eligible Voters: There are three criteria you must meet to be eligible to vote in Arizona.
- You must be a US citizen.
- You must be a resident of the Arizona county listed on your registration
- You must be 18 or older on or before Nov. 3, 2020
- Not Eligible: There are two situations that will prevent you from voting in Arizona.
- You have been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored.
- A court has adjudicated you incapacitated.
- Register: There are three ways to register.
- You can register to vote online at ServiceArizona.com.
- You can mail a registration form to your county recorder's office. 🡕 Click here to download the form to print. If you go this route, know that your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
- You can visit your county recorder's office in person and fill out a form there.
Q: How do I check to see if I'm registered to vote and/or registered to vote by mail?
- Check Registration Status: You can check your registration information at the secretary of state's Arizona Voter Information Portal.
- Information Needed:
- Your county
- Last Name
- Birthday
- Arizona Driver's License, Arizona ID or Voter ID
Q: How can I vote by mail?
- Deadline: The deadline to either join the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) or request a one-time mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
Q: Where do I vote?
- Voting Centers: Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to one of more than 500 locations. That assigned polling place was the only place you could vote. Things are different this year. There are 107 voting centers throughout Maricopa county, and you can go to any one of them. Those centers are in spacious facilities that allow for social distancing.
Q: What do I need to have with me when I vote in person on Election Day?
- Proper Identification: Having proper identification with you is essential.
Q: My driver's license is expired. Can I still use it to vote?
- That depends: If your driver's license expired in March or later, then yes, you can use it. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that allows it. If your license expired before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, then no, you'll need another form of ID.
Q: Can I vote before Election Day?
- Yes: You have two options.
- You can request to vote by mail. The deadline is Oct. 23.
- You can vote in person starting on Oct. 7.
-Note: We are putting together a list of voting centers that will be open for early voters. Please check back for that.
Q: I'm worried about the coronavirus. Is voting in-person safe?
- What's being done at voting centers: Election officials throughout the state are doing everything they can to ensure that voting centers are safe. The pandemic is one of the reasons Maricopa County changed from assigned polling places in locations like schools and senior centers to larger locations with spacious facilities.
- Options:
- Drop boxes: You can drop off your mail-in ballot at drop boxes throughout Maricopa County. (We will include a map soon. Please check back for that)
- Mail-In Your Ballot
Q: What time do polling places open on Election Day?
6 a.m.
Q: What time to do polling places close on Election Day?
7 p.m.
Q: What if there are long lines and I don't get into a voting center by the time the polls close?
As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.