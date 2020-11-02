STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.
Q: What if I haven't mailed my ballot yet?
You have two options at this point. Either drop off your ballot at a voting center or a ballot drop box location. Postmarks do not count. Your ballot must arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Q: Where do I vote?
- Voting Centers: Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to one of more than 500 precincts. That assigned polling place was the only place you could vote. Things are different this year. There are 107 voting centers throughout Maricopa county, and you can go to any one of them. Those centers are in spacious facilities that allow for social distancing.
🔗 Click here for a map of voting centers in Maricopa County
🔗 Click here for a contact list of Arizona's 15 county recorders
Q: What do I need to have with me when I vote in person on Election Day?
- Proper Identification: If you don't have proper identification, you may not be allowed to vote.
🔗 Click here for a list of acceptable IDs
Q: My driver's license is expired. Can I still use it to vote?
- That depends: If your driver's license expired in March or later, then yes, you can use it. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that allows it. If your license expired before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, then no, you'll need another form of ID.
🔗 Click here for a list of acceptable IDs
🔗 Click here for everything you need to know about voting by mail in Arizona
Q: What time to do polling places open on Election Day?
6 a.m.
Q: What time to do polling places close on Election Day?
7 p.m.
Q: What if there are long lines and I don't get into a voting center by the time the polls close?
As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.