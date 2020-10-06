STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting by mail in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.
Q: How do I sign up for mail-in voting?
➣ First, Get Registered: You must be registered to vote in Arizona. The voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
➣ Second, Sign Up For Early Voting: Once registered, sign up for the permanent early voting list or request a one-time ballot.
- Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL): There are many benefits to this option. Once on the list, you'll get a mail-in ballot for every election unless something happens with the status of your voter registration.
- One-time request: Make a request for a ballot-by-mail for this one election. You will not be added to the PEVL.
- Phone: Call your county recorder's office
- You will need to provide your name, birthday, home address, and other identifying information.
- Maricopa County Recorder: 602-506-1511.
- In Writing: Submit a written request form
- Print, complete, and sign the ballot-by-mail request form
- These must arrive at election offices by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23
- Email: Send an email to your county recorder. Be sure to include the following information.
- First and last name
- Birthdate
- Home address
- Mailing address (if it's different)
- State or county of birth or another piece of information that, if compared to your voter record, would confirm your identity (e.g. Arizona Driver’s License #, last 4 digits of Social Security number, father’s name, or mother’s maiden name)
- Write the following message: “I am requesting a ballot-by-mail for the 2020 General Elections and am giving the County Recorder permission to mail my ballot to the address provided in this email.”
- Online Form:
Q: When will I receive my ballot?
Counties started sending ballots on Oct. 7, which is also the first day of early in-person voting. If you do not receive your ballot by Monday, Oct. 12, it's probably a good idea to contact your county recorder's office. If all else fails, you can always vote in person at an early voting center. You can also track your ballot to see the status of your ballot.
Q: I just moved. Will my ballot be forwarded with my other mail?
No, it will not. All official election materials, such as ballots, are marked (as required by law) "Do Not Forward – Return Service Requested".
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says if an early ballot is returned indicating that the voter is no longer at the residence address on file or that a forwarding order is on file, then this will begin the process of deactivating your voter registration record unless a “Temporarily Away” order is in place for your address.
Always make sure to update your voter registration record when you move.
Your written request to your county recorder's office must include the following:
- Full Name
- Date of Birth
- Residence Address
- Temporary Address
- Signature
- Note granting permission to mail to your temporary address.
Temporary mailing addresses can be submitted between 93 and 11 days prior to an Election Day.
Q: What is the deadline to mail my ballot?
Arizona election officials recommend voters mail their ballots no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for it to be counted.
Some voter organizations are suggesting that if you do mail your ballot to do it no later than Oct 22. That's because the U.S. Postal Service has been mired in controversy surrounding potential problems handling election mail. "We recommend that domestic, non-military voters mail their completed ballots before Election Day and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline," USPS suggests on its election mail FAQ webpage. "We also recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date."
Q: What if I can't mail my ballot in time or just don't want to mail it?
Once you've requested a mail-in ballot, you have a plethora of options.
- Complete your ballot at home: Once it's filled out, follow one of these steps:
- Mail it: Remember, it's not the day that your ballot is postmarked for your vote to count. Your ballot must make it to election officials by 7 p.m. on election day.
- Drop Off: Drop it off at an early voting center or a secure drop box before or on election day.
- Vote in person: Yes, Maricopa County voters who received a mail-in ballot can actually vote in person.
- Early: Go to an early voting center in Maricopa County and vote in person. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided. (By the way, all registered voters in Maricopa County are allowed to vote early as well. You don't have to be on PEVL. Check your county recorder's office to see if this option is available for you.)
- Election Day: Vote in person at a Maricopa County voting center on election day. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided.
Q: Is voting by mail safe?
Yes. "Arizona has a proud history of secure and reliable voting by mail," according to the website of Arizona's secretary of state.
Q: The pen I used to fill out my ballot bled through the paper. Will that affect my vote being counted?
According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, the ballots are printed offset so the bleed-through will not affect tabulation.
Q: Do I have to sign the green envelope for mailing or dropping off my ballot?
Yes! You must sign and date the envelope containing your ballot.
Q: Do I have to include my phone number on the green envelope?
It's not required, but a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office says it's a good idea. It makes it easier for officials to contact you if there is a problem with your ballot or a question about your signature. It's faster if they do not have to look up your contact information. Your phone number will not be saved.
Q: I messed up my ballot! What do I do?
If you have lost or damaged your ballot-by-mail, you may request a replacement either via mail or in-person. You also have the option to vote in person. Remember, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must arrive at the recorder's office by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
Q: What if I don't have any stamps?
You don't need a stamp to mail your ballot. Postage is pre-paid. Don't forget, your ballot must be received (not postmarked) by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Q: Can somebody else drop off my ballot for me?
Only a family member or caregiver can return your ballot for you.
Q: Somebody said they were collecting ballots and offered to turn in my ballot for me. Is that OK?
No. A 2016 Arizona law bars anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning another person’s early ballot. The US Supreme Court is looking at the law, but it won't be argued until early next year.
Q: What's the biggest mistake people make when it comes to mail-in voting?
According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, the most common mistake people make is not signing and dating the envelope containing their ballot.
Q: Can I get an "I Voted" sticker if I vote by mail?
Yes. Visit any voting center.
Q: How do I contact the Arizona Secretary of State's Office?
Call 1-877-THE-VOTE (843-8683) or email elections@azsos.gov.