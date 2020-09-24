Everything you need to know about mail-in voting in Arizona

STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting by mail in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.
To get a ballot-by-mail, you must be registered to vote and you must sign up at least 11 days before Election Day. That is Oct. 23. All requests must be received by this day.
Note: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. You can register to vote or update your voter information at ServiceArizona.com.
There are two ways to vote by mail. The deadline is the same for both.
1. Join the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL).
- 🡕 Register online at ServiceArizona.
- 🡕 Maricopa County voters can also register at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office website.
2. Make a one-time request for a ballot-by-mail.
You will not be added to the PEVL.
- 🡕 Request mail-in ballot via secretary of state's online portal
- Call your county recorder
- You will need to provide your name, birthday, home address, and other identifying information.
- 🡕 Click here for a contact list of Arizona's 15 county recorders
- Submit a written request form
- Send an email to your county recorder. Be sure to include the following information.
- First and last name
- Birthdate
- Home address
- Mailing address (if it's different)
- State or county of birth or another piece of information that, if compared to your voter record, would confirm your identity (e.g. Arizona Driver’s License #, last 4 digits of Social Security number, father’s name, or mother’s maiden name)
- Write the following message: “I am requesting a ballot-by-mail for the 2020 General Elections and am giving the County Recorder permission to mail my ballot to the address provided in this email.”
- 🡕 Click here for a contact list of Arizona's 15 county recorders
Q: When will I receive my ballot?
Counties will start sending ballots on Oct. 7, which is also the first day of early in-person voting. If you do not receive your ballot by Monday, Oct. 12, contact your county recorder's office.
Q: What is the deadline to mail my ballot?
Arizona election officials say the last day to mail your ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Some voter organizations, however, are suggesting you mail earlier. The hashtag #VoteByOct22 has been trending on Twitter. It encourages people to mail their ballots no later than Oct. 22 to ensure that the U.S. Postal Service, which has been mired in controversy surrounding potential problems handling election mail, has ample time to get your ballot to its intended destination.
"We recommend that domestic, non-military voters mail their completed ballots before Election Day and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline," USPS suggests on its election mail FAQ webpage. "We also recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date."
You can drop your ballot in a USPS collection box, but be sure to check the collection times. "Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day," USPS says, while also advising people to "be aware" of how long it takes for USPS to deliver mail.
However you choose to submit your mail-in ballot, it must be returned by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3).
Q: What if I can't mail my ballot in time or just don't want to mail it?
You can turn in your ballot at any voting location in your county without having to wait in line. Poll workers at each location can direct you where to drop off your ballot. (Locations coming soon.)
There also are secure drop-box locations in Maricopa County. (Locations coming soon.)
Yes. "Arizona has a proud history of secure and reliable voting by mail," according to the website of Arizona's secretary of state.