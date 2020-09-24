You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARIZONA'S ELECTION AUTHORITY

Everything you need to know about mail-in voting in Arizona

  • Posted
  • Posted
Mail-in ballot

The security of mail-in ballots has been a hot topic recently.

 Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo

STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting by mail in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.

Q: How do I vote by mail?

To get a ballot-by-mail, you must be registered to vote and you must sign up at least 11 days before Election Day. That is Oct. 23. All requests must be received by this day.

Note: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. You can register to vote or update your voter information at ServiceArizona.com.

There are two ways to vote by mail. The deadline is the same for both.

1. Join the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL).

2. Make a one-time request for a ballot-by-mail.

You will not be added to the PEVL.

Important dates leading up to Election Day

Q: When will I receive my ballot?

Counties will start sending ballots on Oct. 7, which is also the first day of early in-person voting. If you do not receive your ballot by Monday, Oct. 12, contact your county recorder's office.

Q: What is the deadline to mail my ballot?

Why #VoteByOct22 supporters want you to vote early

The hashtag #VoteByOct22 is trending on Twitter in an attempt to encourage Americans to return their absentee ballots in the mail well ahead of this year's November 3 general election if they aren't planning to vote in person.

Arizona election officials say the last day to mail your ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Some voter organizations, however, are suggesting you mail earlier. The hashtag #VoteByOct22 has been trending on Twitter. It encourages people to mail their ballots no later than Oct. 22 to ensure that the U.S. Postal Service, which has been mired in controversy surrounding potential problems handling election mail, has ample time to get your ballot to its intended destination.

Why #VoteByOct22 supporters want you to vote early

"We recommend that domestic, non-military voters mail their completed ballots before Election Day and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline," USPS suggests on its election mail FAQ webpage. "We also recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date."

You can drop your ballot in a USPS collection box, but be sure to check the collection times. "Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day," USPS says, while also advising people to "be aware" of how long it takes for USPS to deliver mail.

However you choose to submit your mail-in ballot, it must be returned by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3).

USPS holding off on changes, 'ready today to handle ... election mail'

Q: What if I can't mail my ballot in time or just don't want to mail it?

You can turn in your ballot at any voting location in your county without having to wait in line. Poll workers at each location can direct you where to drop off your ballot. (Locations coming soon.)

There also are secure drop-box locations in Maricopa County. (Locations coming soon.)

Q: Is voting by mail safe?

Yes. "Arizona has a proud history of secure and reliable voting by mail," according to the website of Arizona's secretary of state.

Phoenix company working on 2020 election has decades of election security experience
Poll shows widespread support for vote by mail despite Trump's attacks
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you