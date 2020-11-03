PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is Election Day and to celebrate your right to vote, different Phoenix-area restaurants, businesses have some deals.
Check out Election Day deals here:
- Boston Market - Get a free slider from 9 p.m. to closing on Election night to keep you awake for the results.
- Hertz - If you need to get to the polls on Tuesday, Hertz is offering a promotion that will allow one free day if you pick up your car on either November 2 or 3. The code you need is 210350 to reserve a car.
- Krispy Kreme - Wear your "I Voted" sticker to Krispy Kreme on Election Day for a free Original Glazed Doughnut.
- Lyft - Lyft will be offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location on Election Day with the code 2020Vote.
- Natural Grocers - Get a free chocolate bar and other discounts on Election Day around the store including on bacon.
- Planet Fitness - Stressed out? Get can a free workout in and a HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness on November 3 to 8.
- Pieology - From November 1 to 3, you can get two 11-inch "Create Your Own" pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20.
- Uber - Need a ride to a polling location? Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from the polls up to $7 each way for cars, bikes and scooters.