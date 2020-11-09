PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early voters in Arizona who have not had their ballots verified have one more day to do so with election officials.

An early ballot remains unverified when the county cannot match the signature of the voter to the signature they have on file. The signature on file is the one used at the MVD or on a paper voter registration form.

Arizona law says voters who need to correct or confirm their signatures with election officials must do so by 5 p.m. on the fifth business day after an election. For the 2020 general election, that day is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

According to the Secretary of State's office, as of Monday morning, Arizona still has 6,302 early ballots that need to be verified. 3,700 of those are from Maricopa County.

If your ballot was not verified, the county will contact you to get the signature corrected or confirmed. You can check the status of your early ballot here.

It's important to note that if you requested or received an early or mail-in ballot, but chose to vote in-person, your mail-in/early ballot status will be listed as canceled. This just means that because you voted in-person, election officials canceled your early ballot so that you cannot vote twice.