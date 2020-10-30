PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Voting in Arizona looks a lot different than it did 4 years ago with more places to drop off ballots and more ways to vote early.

So far, Maricopa County has received a record number of early ballots, more than 1.5 million, and many more are expected to arrive by Election Day.

Maricopa County voters have already returned more early ballots than in 2016 general election Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Wednesday that voters in the county have already returned more early ballots than they did for the 2016 presidential election.

But what if you still have your ballot or plan to vote in person? Election officials are telling voters not to drop off their early ballots in the mail. The deadline has passed to guarantee that ballots arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early ballots can be dropped off at any Vote Center, or drop box location by November 3.

There are more than 150 vote centers in Maricopa County, and more than three dozen drop box or drive-thru locations, to hand deliver early ballots.

Stephanie Erickson is a Phoenix mom who said that being able to drop off her ballot before election day is much more convenient for her and her husband.

"What if one of us has to stand in line for 7 hours and the other person has to come home and do same thing," said Erickson. "How do you balance that with children? It's just not practical for us. This has been really helpful."

Another convenience is that voters no longer need to go to one specific polling place if they vote in person.

Voters can cast their ballot at any vote center.

In an effort to cut down on long lines on Election Day, Maricopa County's Elections Department has set up a system on its website where voters can see exactly how long the wait is at each vote center.

FAQs: Everything you need to know for Election Day 2020 Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona.

"They can plan ahead even before they head out the door and see the location that's most convenient to them," said Erika Flores, with the Maricopa County Elections Department. "They can see times, how many people in line and if they want to go to a different place that doesn't have as much of a line. There will be another location 1-2 miles away."