PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's National Voter Registration Day, and the countdown is on to get people registered to vote. The deadline is less than two weeks away. Arizonans need to register by Monday, Oct. 5.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, more than 53,000 Arizonans registered to vote in the last month.
- 21,715 Independents
- 18,708 Republicans
- 12,473 Democrats
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says more than 196,000 people have registered to vote since the start of the year.
🡕 Register to vote or update your voter information
Getting people registered to vote is much different in 2020 than in previous election years. The pandemic is changing the way groups mobilize voters.
While many voter-outreach events on National Voter Registration Day are going virtual, nonprofit Promise Arizona is getting creative and holding a drive-thru event Tuesday afternoon. People can pull up and register right from their car. Promise Arizona spokeswoman Alexis Rodriguez says it's a way for them to connect to the Latino community in south Phoenix and get as many people signed up.
🔗 Arizona's Election Authority
"The whole idea is you come along, bring your car and drive up, and we place a sticker on the back of their window. That sticker is actually a QR code people can scan with their phone and direct them to a voter registration page," Rodriquez said.
Rodriguez says it's important for groups like Promise Arizona to adapt and find new ways to encourage people to register to vote in Arizona.
"These days, we can't go door-knocking," Rodriguez said. "It's all been phone calls, social media, emails, but there has been a lot of relational organizing. So. that's one of the key things we have been doing this election, trying to organize certain people and have them go out and in their families talk to them about the upcoming election," Rodriguez said.
The general election -- Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- is just six weeks away. Keep in mind, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
Make sure you're registered vote! Click here to register.
How to Register to Vote
- Online – If you have an Arizona Driver License and/or an Arizona non-operating I.D. card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) you may register to vote through Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration
- Log on to Service Arizona.com
- Select your language preference, then click “Begin/Update Voter Registration”
- Verify your voter eligibility
- Enter your information in the required fields
- Verify address information
- You can now select your party preference
- By Mail – You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you from your County Recorder. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to your county recorder’s office.
- In-Person – You may visit your County Recorder’s Office and fill out a registration form in person.
- Address Confidentiality Program Members – You should only register to vote through the ACP process.
After you have successfully registered to vote you will receive a voter registration card in the mail within 4-6 weeks.