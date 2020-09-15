PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and Second Lady, Karen Pence, and President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, all all making their way to Arizona this upcoming week.
The first one heading to Arizona, will be President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump on Wednesday for her first visit since President Trump was first elected. According to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Ivanka will be hosting a roundtable with Governor Ducey.
“I am honored to join my friend Governor Ducey in the beautiful state of Arizona to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 3.5 years," Ivanka Trump said.
Second Lady Karen Pence will be heading to Phoenix on Thursday to meet with military spouses at Luke Air Force Base. She will be participating in a military spouse licensing round table according to a press release from the White House. She will be joined by the Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara M. Barrett.
After the roundtable, she will be discussing military spouse licensing work at the Arizona Commerce Authority with Ducey and Barrett where they will talking about occupational licensing requirements and how Arizona is working with military families. On Friday, Karen Pence will be participating in a discussion about veteran suicide prevention.
Vice President Mike Pence will be heading to Phoenix on Friday for Libre Initiative Roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month. He will then participate in a Veterans for Trump event.
President Trump was in Arizona on Monday and participated in a Latinos for Trump round table.