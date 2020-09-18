PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear at two events in Arizona Friday as the reelection campaign of Republican President Donald Trump works to solidify its support in the battleground state.

Pence’s visit comes at the end of a week that saw the president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Pence’s wife, Karen, make stops in the state. Republicans are trying to shore up their position in a historically red state where polling shows Democrat Joe Biden with a slight advantage.

Pence is set to appear at Grand Canyon University in the morning for a roundtable hosted by the Libre Institute, a right-leaning group that says it engages and informs the U.S. Hispanic community on the benefits of a free and open society, limited government, free enterprise and property rights.

Pence then heads to a resort in the Phoenix-area city of Litchfield Park for a “Veterans for Trump” event.

Veterans and Hispanic voters are key constituencies the Trump campaign is targeting.