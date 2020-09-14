Mike Pence

In this April 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona days after President Trump’s visit.

Vice President Pence will travel to Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 18 to participate in a roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month. Following the roundtable, he will participate in a Veterans for Trump event.

Details surrounding the events have not been released. It is unknown if any of the appearances will be open to the public.

