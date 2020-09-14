PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona days after President Trump’s visit.

President Trump to host roundtable in Phoenix on Monday President Donald Trump will make another visit to Arizona on Monday.

Vice President Pence will travel to Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 18 to participate in a roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month. Following the roundtable, he will participate in a Veterans for Trump event.

Details surrounding the events have not been released. It is unknown if any of the appearances will be open to the public.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on the visit.