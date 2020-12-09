PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former U.S. Attorney for Arizona issued a grim warning for the state Wednesday after President Donald Trump supporters publicly posted the home address of House Speaker Rusty Bowers to pressure him to decertify the election results that handed Joe Biden the victory here.

"We live in a country with a population of roughly 330 million people and we can sometimes forget that somewhere out there is this generation's Timothy McVeigh and if you encourage violence under the guise of patriotism, you'll find that guy," said Paul Charlton, who served as the U.S. Attorney for Arizona from 2001-2006 under President George W. Bush.

His comments came after the Arizona Republican Party asked their 61,000 followers on Twitter if they were willing to die to overturn the election and the president's backers urged people to protest outside Bowers' East Valley home.

Some Republicans pressed state Legislative leaders to hold a special session and decertify the election, even though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. But that didn't session won't take place because Bowers closed the state House this week over concerns of the coronavirus. The move angered some Trump supporters as well as some Republican politicians and sparked a backlash.

On Tuesday, some protestors showed up in Bowers' neighborhood and honked their car horns and yelled, but left after the police arrived, according to House officials.

Nicole Garcia, a Trump supporter and a candidate for the Phoenix City Council, posted Bowers' personal cellphone, not his home address. However, she did not denounce the move and appeared to defend those who did post the Speaker's home address.

Arizona Supreme Court upholds Biden win in Arizona Arizona's highest court has agreed with the lower court and that Democrat President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

"The people that are posting the addresses they are die-hard patriots," Garcia said Wednesday afternoon. "I don't know if it was right in that situation. If I thought it was, I would have done it, but I understand where they're coming from."