PHOENIX (AP) — The race for one of Arizona's U.S. House seats is too close to call.
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
While Arizona has been shifting from solid red to purple, Schweikert went into the election vulnerable after he admitted to a series of ethics violations in July and earned a rare unanimous reprimand from his House colleagues.
“People understand that they deserve somebody better than what they have,” Tipirneni said before the election.
Schweikert wasn't overly worried heading into Election Day. “It may be closer than we’d like but everything looks like we’ll be fine,” Schweikert said. Schweikert easily won his past four elections — by at least 25 percentage points in all but 2018, when he beat another Democrat by 10 points.
As of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Tipirneni led Schweikert by just over 1,700 votes.
There are still more than 250,000 early ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County.