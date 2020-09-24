PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Noticing more campaign events directed for Latinos in Arizona this election cycle? It is not your imagination.
The 2020 political campaigns have every reason to engage with the Latino electorate, as the number of those who identify as Latino/Hispanic and are eligible to vote will reach a record high: 27.3 million, according to the Pew Research Center’s most recent figures.
Both presidential campaigns are organizing specific ads, outreach, and communication strategies to connect with these voters.
Daniel Garza, Executive Director of the Libre Initiative, appeared on Good Morning Arizona to talk about voter registration, issues, and the battleground states where Latinos will have the most significant impact.