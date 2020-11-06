PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new study suggests election anxiety may have played a role in nearly doubling hospitalizations from heart attacks and strokes following the 2016 election.
The study published in Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences compared cardiac-related hospitalizations in the two days following the last presidential election to the same time frame the week before the election. The findings show 1.62 times more hospitalizations following the 2016 race.
"I guess I'm not surprised," says Dr. Todd Hurst, Associate Professor of Medicine at Banner University Medical Center. "There's some connection between the emotional state, the neurologic state, and the heart."
Previous research shows there is increased risk of heart incidents soon after large-scale stressful events like earthquakes, says Hurst.
"Certainly, the election, especially this year, is a high-stress time for a lot of people," says Hurst.
However, Hurst says, it's difficult to link election angst to heart problems. Hurst says he is seeing more patients with heart issues, but with the pandemic being a source of stress for everyone right now, one can't pin the increase on the 2020 election alone.
"COVID-19 itself leads to a higher risk for blood clot problems which are the main mechanism for heart attack and strokes, but then there's also the fact that people are under a lot of emotional stress at this time," says Hurst.
Hurst points out the recent study is relatively small, examining patients in a large Southern California health system. He says more research is needed to determine health risks associated with election stressors.
Warning signs for heart attack include chest pain, and Hurst says, it is imperative people experiencing that symptom immediately call 911. Stroke symptoms include face droop and difficulty speaking.
The good news, Hurst says, is people can lower their risk of heart problems by up to 80-percent by being active, eating healthy, getting good sleep, and managing stress.