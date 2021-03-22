PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The presidential election was more than four months ago, but the bickering among Arizona lawmakers about the election is still happening.

Democrats blasted Senate Republicans on Monday for planning to conduct a hand count of all 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

This is the latest chapter in the polarizing fight as Republicans insist an audit is needed to restore public confidence in Arizona's election system, despite no evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing.

"This isn't about finding the truth. This is about undermining the will of the voters. This is about not liking the results of the election. You lost the election; deal with it," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

His comment, in part, was aimed at a group of protestors who showed up at the capitol and hurled insults are the group Democratic elected officials.

Last week, Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced she wanted a hand-count of every ballots cast in Maricopa County as well as an audit of the vote tabulation machines and related equipment.

Judge rules Arizona Senate can access 2020 election ballots A judge ruled Friday that the Arizona Senate can get access to 2.1 million ballots and election equipment from Arizona's most populous county so it can audit results of the 2020 election that saw Democrat Joe Biden win in the state.

The announcement followed a February court ruling that gave the Senate access to the ballots to conduct its own audit.

Prior audits, including two that were paid for by the county, showed the election results were accurate, that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential race.

Fann said she has decided in which firm will oversee the audit but has not revealed who is, yet.