TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Democrat Mark Kelly sounded confident of a victory over Republican rival Sen. Martha McSally as he addressed a crowd of supporters in Tucson on election night. The Arizona race will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate.
Kelly and McSally have been immersed in a hotly contested race for a U.S. Senate seat. The Associated Press had not yet projected a winner at the time of Kelly's speech. Kelly led 54% to 46% with 80% of the expected votes counted. The tally includes early votes cast through the weekend, and the race will likely tighten as officials tally Election Day votes, which are expected to favor Republicans.
On Tuesday night, Kelly all but declared victory, saying: “I’m confident that when all the votes are counted, we’re going to be successful in this mission.”
Kelly also told the crowd that, if elected, fighting COVID-19 would be a top priority for him. He also emphasized the importance of rebuilding our state's economy, keeping small businesses afloat and investing in high-tech job training.
"The work starts now," he said. "We desperately need Washington to work for Arizona."
After his speech, Kelly clasped arms with his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords Giffords and his two adult daughters as a massive screen behind him showed video feeds of supporters cheering from their living rooms.
McSally was not expected to speak Tuesday night. She expressed confidence Monday to supporters that she could win.
No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995.
Kelly, a former astronaut and first-time candidate, had been leading in the polls for most of 2020, including from seven to 10 percentage points during the final month of the Senate race.
The 2020 election is considered a special election for the Senate seat, and the winner will serve the final two years of what would have been the late John McCain's term.
In his election night speech, Kelly spoke about his admiration for McCain, saying he left a legacy that will never be matched. "We need an Arizona senator. A senator like John McCain," he said.
McSally was a trailblazing woman in the U.S. Air Force — the first woman to fly in combat and to lead a fighter squadron. More recently, she revealed a darker side of her military career, disclosing last year that she was raped by a superior officer.