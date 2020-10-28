PHOENIX (AP) -- President Donald Trump is campaigning in Arizona and will stage a rally in a town just across the Colorado River from Nevada. Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 and is looking to deny Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose campaign has for months eyed once reliably red Arizona as a prime candidate to flip to blue. Harris will campaign in Arizona a day after making multiple Nevada stops. Both campaigns are trying to project that they are on offense and have the momentum as Election Day looms.
While Trump has his sights on Nevada, he’s also aiming to keep Arizona in his column. The state hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, but it is competitive this year for both the presidency and the Senate. Democrat Mark Kelly is in a close race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally.
Democrats aren’t ceding Nevada and Arizona to Trump in the final days of the campaign. Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Nevada on Tuesday night in an effort to prevent the state from flipping to Trump.
“A path to the White House runs right through this field,” Harris said in a Las Vegas park Tuesday evening.
She will also travel to Arizona on Wednesday.
Biden will spend the day in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives. The former vice president will receive a virtual briefing from public health experts, then give a speech on the pandemic and how he plans to protect insurance coverage for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.