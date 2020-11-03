PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The controversial Proposition 207 has passed, legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona, according to the Associated Press. Possession becomes legal when the election results are certified in about a month and sales should begin in May.

Prop. 207 was nicknamed by some as the “pot prop.” Its official name was “The Smart and Safe Arizona Act.”

So what does this mean for our state, now that it has been approved by voters? The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office described Prop. 207 this way:

The law would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses.

Now, anyone 21 and older can legally buy, possess, and consume one ounce of marijuana. But smoking it in public places will still be banned.

Thanks to signatures submitted by Smart and Safe Arizona, a citizens initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use in the state, recreational marijuana was put on this year's ballot.

The debate has been heated on both sides of this issue.

THOSE WHO OPPOSED PROP. 207

Some critics said passing the initiative would line the pockets of a small group of people. They also said that those operating medical marijuana businesses would get the first crack at breaking into a lucrative industry. "This is very much about taking the people who are involved with big marijuana, who have funded this initiative to the tune of millions of dollars, and lining their pockets," said Lisa James, chair of “Arizonans for Health and Public Safety,” leading the NO on 207 campaign.

Another concern voiced by opponents was that marijuana could become more accessible to minors. "I think there's a lot here to worry about," said Robert Leger, a spokesman for Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy. "If you have a vote that says it's OK to use it, I think those kids who might be on the fence might are more likely to say 'The voters say it's a good thing to have; it can't be bad for us.' I think it makes more legitimate in the eyes of a teenager."

THOSE WHO SUPPORTED PROP. 207

But supporters of the measure disagreed. They said legalized marijuana would actually create safer communities by freeing up law enforcement to focus on "violent crime and hard drugs."

Supporters also said the initiative was written in a way that would eliminate the black market. "We wanted to avoid a 'Wild, Wild West' scenario," said Chad Campbell, a former state lawmaker and chair of Proposition 207. He also said the 16% tax on the measure will benefit our state, with the money being used to fund state highways, community colleges and police and fire departments.

During the pandemic, there was a reported spike in use of medical marijuana. Dispensaries say they saw an increase in business once COVID-19 hit. "If you actually drive by our dispensary right now you'll see a line that wraps around the building," said Raul Molina with Mint Dispensary in Tempe, back in April.

PAST ATTEMPTS TO LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL POT

In 2016, Proposition 205, an initiative attempting to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, failed to pass by a narrow margin. It failed by fewer than 67,100 votes, with 51.3% of voters saying no.

Proponents of legal marijuana didn’t give up and wrote a new initiative. "It incorporates lessons learned from the 2016 campaign, as well as from other states that have already legalized cannabis," explained Stacy Pearson, a political consultant who had helped run the campaign.

Campbell says this year's initiative was more comprehensive than the last effort to legalize recreational marijuana, and could bring in millions of dollars a year through a 16% excise tax. "We anticipate it'll generate probably about $300 million a year, at least in the beginning and then probably grow over time," says Campbell.

The breakdown of where the revenue will go allows for a third to go to community college districts, more than 31% to police departments, another 25% to the Highway User Revenue Fund and 10% to the Justice Reinvestment Fund for public and behavioral health programs.

While more revenue for vital programs is needed, opponents of Prop. 207 had argued that it would be too high a price to pay. "It’s going to do harm to our children. It’s going to make our roads less safe and it’s going to be a burden to our economy,” James had said.

Last month, the Town of Gilbert passed an ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana sales in the event that Prop. 207 passed. The current medical dispensary, Curaleaf, will be the only exception.

The Smart and Safe Act also has a provision for low-level marijuana offenders to petition to have their records expunged.

Arizona’s Department of Health Services will regulate pot sales since its medical program is already in place.

Currently, medical marijuana license holders would be first in line to sell recreational marijuana. Once ballot initiatives become law, they are difficult to change.

Right now, 33 states in the U.S. have legalized medical cannabis, and of those, 11 states have legalized cannabis for adult recreational use.

If more states join that list, it could serve as a huge opportunity for industry growth as legalization supporters believe successful ballot initiatives could have a domino effect on other states. "We've seen public support continue to grow every year," said Karen O'Keefe, director of state policies for the Marijuana Policy Project, the legalization advocacy group backing several of the measures.

Arizona is just one of five states that voted on legal cannabis in this election. New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, and Mississippi all had cannabis initiatives on their ballots.

