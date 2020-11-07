PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Donald Trump and Republicans are taking legal action over how the ballots were counted and verified on Election Day.

In a lawsuit filed on Saturday, Trump's re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Arizona Republican Party said Maricopa County election workers incorrectly rejected ballots from in-person voters "on a large scale."

Electronic tabulation machines reject ballots if there is something wrong with them. Arizona Law says if there is an error, a voter can get a new ballot and the old one is "spoiled." The voter can also cast the ballot with the errors but it must be placed in a tray where it will undergo further inspection. The lawsuit claims poll workers wouldn't allow for this to happen and force voters to press a "green button" on the tabulation machine to override the error. This causes the ballot to be cast and wouldn't receive any additional review or inspection from the ballot counting center.

"As a result, the machines disregarded the voter's choices in the overvoted races," the campaign said in a statement.

The lawsuit has several documents from voters claiming the green button issue is what happened to them. Trump and Republicans want a manual inspection of the suspected overvoted ballots that were cast in-person in the same way elections officials examine "overvoted ballots" that were mailed in or dropped off.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, all of who oversee elections, were named as defendants.

The Trump Campaign also set up a website where other voters who have had the same alleged problems head to this website.