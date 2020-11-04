News anchors forcefully call out Trump for prematurely declaring victory

President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 4. Trump attacked the legitimate vote counting efforts, calling it "fraud" with no basis.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to "immediately" request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.

Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

