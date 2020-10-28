BULLHEAD CITY/GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Election Day less than a week away, candidates from both parties visited Arizona for some last-minute campaigning in our battleground state.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S EVENTS

President Donald Trump headed back to Arizona Wednesday for two campaign rallies in two cities. The president is hoping to continue to fire up voters and keep Arizona in his column. Our state hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, but it is competitive this year for both the presidency and the Senate. Democrat Mark Kelly is in a close race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

+2 Fighter jet intercepts plane, deployed flares at President Trump event in Arizona A fighter jet intercepted a plane during President Trump’s rally in Bullhead City on Wednesday afternoon.

The president's first stop Wednesday was in Bullhead City, Arizona, just across the Colorado River from Nevada. President Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 and is looking for a defeat in that state over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. He said a vote for Biden would be a vote for tax hikes, open borders and off-shore jobs. "You're so lucky I'm you're president," he told the crowd of supporters, before donning a red MAGA baseball cap. During his speech, he addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, promising that a safe vaccine is coming quickly and that "you're going to have it momentarily."

Later Wednesday afternoon, President Trump appeared at a campaign rally at the Goodyear Airport.

KAMALA HARRIS' EVENTS

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris also campaigned in our state Wednesday. Her first stop was in Tucson, where Harris met with Latina business owners, and then hosted a drive-in voter mobilization event. As she spoke to the crowd of supporters, Harris also addressed the COVID-19 crisis and how the White House handled it. "Donald Trump failed. He failed us. He failed the American people," she said.

Harris then traveled up to Phoenix, for a meeting with Black leaders, and then for a “get-out-the-vote event” event with Grammy award-winner Alicia Keys.

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE'S PLANS

And the campaigning will continue in our state. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Tucson and Flagstaff on Friday.

Vice President Pence will speak at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m.. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and tickets are available online.

The Tucson event will be held at Tucson International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Tickets to the Tucson rally are also available online. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION (TFR) VIOLATION

As the president spoke on the ground in Bullhead City Wednesday, some eyes were turned to the sky as an airplane flew directly overhead without proper clearance., violating the "Temporary Flight Restriction" (TFR). A TFR restriction is put in place to protect the president.

President Trump even noticed and remarked on the incident in the middle of his speech. "Wow," he said. "Look at that sucker! He's trying to show off for the president."

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) became aware of the general aviation plane, and NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated. They say the plane was not in communication with air traffic control.

The plane was not responsive to initial procedures but established radio communication after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares. The plane was escorted out of the area without incident.

Wherever President Trump visits, a TFR is in place. This means aircraft are prohibited from flying near the event site. For Bullhead City, there was a TFR in place at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.