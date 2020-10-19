(3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump was back in Arizona Monday, appearing at two campaign events in Prescott and Tucson. With just 15 days left until the election, the president is trying to rally supporters in battleground states.
His first rally took place around 12:30 p.m. in Prescott, which has typically been a Republican stronghold in Arizona.
Trump criticized Biden for pledging to heed the advice of scientific experts, saying dismissively that his rival “wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.” Fauci has previously said he was not surprised that Trump contracted the virus after he held a series of large events with few face coverings.
At that rally, Trump also ramped up his attacks on the news media, singling out NBC’s Kristen Welker, the moderator of the next presidential debate, as well as CNN for aggressively covering the pandemic.
He also encouraged people to vote by mail, a method he has routinely criticized. "Fifteen days from now we are going to win the state of Arizona and we're going to win for more years in the White House," he said. "Everybody needs to get out and vote return your absentee ballots today and vote early in person as soon as you can."
The president arrived in Tucson shortly before 4 p.m. and spoke to a crowd of supporters at the Tucson International Airport. Southern Arizona's Pima County is traditionally a left-leaning area.
PHOTOS: Pro-Trump parade stretching for miles goes through Phoenix area
Hundreds of people participated in a special parade on Saturday in honor of President Donald Trump. They drove all over the Valley, honking their horns and waving their flags to support the president. They finished up at a dirt lot at a barbecue restaurant in Wittmann.
"Next year will be the greatest year in the economic history of our country," he promised the crowd. "This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden depression."
During the rally, Trump also had words of praise Gov. Doug Ducey for not shutting down the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump was actually supposed to visit Tucson earlier this month but had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19. “It shows he is strong and he got over COVID-19. We have had it and I got over it!" said Martina Romero, an organizer of Tucson Trump MAGA.
The last time Trump visited Tucson was in 2016.
The latest CBS poll shows the president trailing Biden by about 3%.
A Little Context: Trump returns to Arizona with 15 days left in the election trailing Biden, on average, by nearly four points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Four years ago Trump won the state by 3.5 points. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/lcOmRhSonG— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) October 19, 2020
Video: President Trump choppering into Prescott #azfamily pic.twitter.com/W8vKcjKuq0— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) October 19, 2020