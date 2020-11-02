PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As shopfronts are boarding up their windows in our nation’s capital, back here at home, preparations are also being made in anticipation of possible unrest.
This includes everything from law enforcement setting up emergency command centers to business owners boarding up their property downtown.
Like outside the Wells Fargo building on Washington Avenue.
It’s no secret that this election is more contentious than in years past.
"We are all concerned about the election, it’s a high stakes election certainly, unfortunately we were one of the businesses broken into during the riot in May," said James Harding with family-owned Riverton Piano in Scottsdale.
He is hoping protests and political unrest won’t bring looters back to his storefront on Tuesday.
"The folks that broke into our business damaged several of our pianos. Some of them handcrafted one-of-a-kind instruments," Harding said.
Like one piano worth more $120,000 and another worth $25,000 that was unrepairable.
"They tried to set our recital chairs on fire and broke a lot of glass," Harding said.
While there have been no threats of violence on or after Election Day according to Phoenix police, they are increasing the amount of officers on patrol.
"A lot of people have asked questions about demonstrations and what not, right now we don’t have information saying that there’s going to be," said Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department. "We are prepared with our state, local and federal law enforcement officers just to ensure the safety of our community."
Both the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also have plans underway for heightened security.
Maricopa County will have their own security at all polling stations.
"We are not terribly concerned that there will be a repeat of the incident," Harding said.
Harding said regardless of what happens in the election they are going to stay open.
"The thing that really meant a lot to us was the next morning when we watched the community come out and help us heal," said Harding.
Wells Fargo released the following statement on their precautions:
"Like many companies, we are aware of concern about the possibility of post-election demonstrations this week, and we are closely monitoring events with the safety of our employees and customers top of mind. As a precaution, we are boarding windows of a small number of branch locations in select cities. Any branches that have been boarded are operating normally, unless they were already temporarily closed due to COVID-19."