PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Between arguments over politics and casting ballots, a Phoenix psychologist said she's seeing many people with election stress.
"Sometimes the other guy wins, and that can build a sense of dread, a sense of nervousness, anxiety, of being unsure of what the future might hold," said psychologist, John Delatorre.
"I would say it comes up in almost every session with every person that I'm talking to right now," said Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Melissa Estavillo.
A poll by the The American Psychological Association showed nearly 70 percent of Americans are stressed about the election.
Political posts online might hook you, only to knock you down when you see people fighting in the comments.
"It doesn't allow us to have a meaningful dialogue," said Estavillo.
"It's easy to be bullying people online," said Prescott voter, Diane Swope. "...some people just have so many strong views. I feel like everyone is fighting about this because people view it so differently."
In many cases, people are fighting over who they punched their vote for.
"We're all feeling the pressure as a community, and I think it's also dividing people," said Phoenix voter, Chloe Brown.
Politics are pushing people out your lives in some cases.
"I decided to end a relationship with my best friend over it," said Brown.
"When you're talking with someone who is hostile, the best thing you can do is try to talk about the emotion and deflect in a way that doesn't seem offensive," said Estavillo.
Estavillo said you should take the boxing offline and find a way to punch it out in real life, through exercise or some type of activity.
"Exercise helps us be in the moment vs. thinking about what's going to happen in the future," said Estavillo.
She also recommends going outside, spending quality time with people you love and remembering your power.
"Regardless of what happens, focusing on our own resilience we have, the strength we have, the fact that we've gotten through hard things before, I think is a huge way to stay calm in the midst of this," said Estavillo.
It might not be easy to combat the stress, but she says having hope can get you through this.
"These are so polarizing that some of the tips we've used in the past might not be as effective, and so occasionally it's okay to use distraction," said Estavillo. "Come to a topic where we are in unison and together."