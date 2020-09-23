PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A company headquartered in Phoenix is working to preserve the integrity of the upcoming election.
Runbeck Election Services has partnered with cities, counties and states to help keep elections secure since 1972. The company handles the production of vote-by-mail packets and inbound election mail for Maricopa County.
For the 2020 general election, Runbeck's vote-by-mail services and other election products will reach more than 70 million voters in over 21 states and Washington, D.C. This year, the company purchased additional inserts to increase their capacity and they expect to print and mail 15 million ballot packets to voters across the country.
Kevin Runbeck says that Arizona is in a good place when it comes to election security.
"The state of Arizona is in very good shape to manage the process without mistakes," Runbeck said.
There has been growing concern about election fraud with mail-in ballots and the growing need to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. Runbeck says the company's biggest challenge is people spreading misinformation on social media about election fraud.
"The biggest challenge we see is social media misinformation and people getting amped up about a story that really isn't true," Runbeck said. "That's not something we can overcome other than simply do our jobs and be transparent."
