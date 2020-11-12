PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - One of the most powerful Republicans in the state rejected baseless claims of voter fraud on Thursday while also saying President Donald Trump has very little chance winning Arizona.
"We haven't seen any evidence of fraud or people being disenfranchised," Attorney General Mark Brnovich said. 'I think of you look at the numbers, I've said this before, I'm not a math whiz but it appears highly unlikely that the president will catch up to him."
As of late Thursday afternoon President Trump trailed Joe Biden by about 11,000 votes with roughly 24,000 ballots left to count in the state.
While the president would need to capture over 70 percent of the remaining votes, he is continuing to fight, posting on social media, "From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes. If we can audit the total votes cast, we can easily win Arizona also."
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said a hand audit of two percent of the votes in each county has already been conducted as required by law.
"A candidate doesn't have the ability to just demand a recount because they want one and there is no provision that allows for me to call for a recount or anyone else," Hobbs said.