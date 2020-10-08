PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's Family got the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with former Vice President Joe Biden during his Arizona visit on Thursday. You can see that exclusive interview tonight on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris came to Phoenix on the same day Vice President Mike Pence also held a rally in our state. Pence spoke at a Make America Great Again campaign event at 2 p.m. in Peoria. Meantime, Biden and Harris met with American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix, then embarked on a “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners in Phoenix and Tempe.
Following Biden's events Thursday afternoon, Arizona Family's Olivia Fierro met with the presidential candidate to talk about how he plans to bring unity to a strongly divided nation. "I'm going to run as a Democrat, but I'm going to be president of 'every man,'" Biden said. "There are no red states or blue states where I come from. It's a matter of just speaking out and talking to everyone."
Biden then addressed the vicious, personal attacks that have been rampant this election season, saying it's become "too ugly, too dirty." He also said if Donald Trump does not return to the White House, it will take a lot of the "poison out of the system." Biden says he's confident the American people want the parties to come together. "That's what I'm going to do," he promised.
Olivia asked Biden about his outlook on economic recovery, and women's role in the workforce. "You've got to make sure they have opportunity," he said, stressing that it's important to generate a "care-giving economy" with affordable care for children and aging relatives. He also says he planned to increase money for Title One schools and after-school programs. Additionally, he wants to raise the salaries of caregivers. "Most of the women who are caregivers are, in fact, not being paid appropriately," he said.
Next, the conversation turned to "Dreamers," a term that refers to immigrant youth who qualify for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. "We're going to reinstate DACA," he said. (DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that allows applicants to legally work, while being protected from deportation.)
He also added he plans to take it a step further. "I'm going to introduce a comprehensive immigration bill to provide a path for citizenship for 11 million people who are undocumented. And the first in line are going to be these young DACA youth."
"These are Americans in every way," he continued. "We need them to grow our economy. They should be looked to as an asset. It's all about family."
Biden and Harris will continue to campaign in our state this week. The Biden camp announced their bus tour will make stops in Yuma and Tucson on Friday, Oct. 9.