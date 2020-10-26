PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is the last recommended date to mail back your early ballots for the November 3rd General Election.
It is only recommended to mail back before the end of the day Tuesday, but if you do, it helps ensure that your ballot will be counted on election night by 7 p.m.
Mail back your early ballot ASAP and no later than Oct. 27. If you miss the recommended deadline, return your early ballot at any designated drop box or voting location in your county by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Visit https://t.co/fUw8UPtvzK for more information. #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/03ZfP22yqO— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) October 26, 2020
“The General Election is well underway, and we have seen a historic number of ballots-by-mail already returned,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Because ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, after Oct. 27, we recommend that voters find a place to drop-off their ballots.”
🟡 TOMORROW -10/27- is the deadline to mail back your early ballot! This is the election of our lifetimes. Do not sit this one out. You can mail back your ballot by 10/27 or drop off at a ballot collection location. https://t.co/DkOmvyPOrv#MailitbackAZ #BringitbackAZ pic.twitter.com/DyxEJDBXWu— Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) October 26, 2020
Early ballots can also be dropped off at any official drop box, the County Recorder's Office or at a voting location. To find a voting location, a drop box or other election-related information, click here.
Early voting ends on October 30, and after that, according to a press release from Hobb's office, emergency voting options are available in some counties. Due to COVID-19, the CDC recommends early voting and voting by mail when possible. If you do vote in person, make sure you wear a mask, bring a pen, follow social distancing, and sanitize your hands before and after voting.
If you are voting by mail, don't forget to mail back your ballot by tomorrow! 📬 pic.twitter.com/g8MKgmWu6s— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 26, 2020