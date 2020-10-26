How to track your mail-in ballot

An employee at the Utah County Election office handles mail in ballots in the midterm elections on November 6, 2018 in Provo, Utah.

 George Frey/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is the last recommended date to mail back your early ballots for the November 3rd General Election. 

It is only recommended to mail back before the end of the day Tuesday, but if you do, it helps ensure that your ballot will be counted on election night by 7 p.m.

“The General Election is well underway, and we have seen a historic number of ballots-by-mail already returned,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Because ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, after Oct. 27, we recommend that voters find a place to drop-off their ballots.”

Early ballots can also be dropped off at any official drop box, the County Recorder's Office or at a voting location. To find a voting location, a drop box or other election-related information, click here

Early voting ends on October 30, and after that, according to a press release from Hobb's office, emergency voting options are available in some counties. Due to COVID-19, the CDC recommends early voting and voting by mail when possible. If you do vote in person, make sure you wear a mask, bring a pen, follow social distancing, and sanitize your hands before and after voting. 

 

